Ghanaian Government signs LoI to acquire Dash 8-400s for new national carrier

Ghana's Government signed (19-Nov-2019) a LoI to purchase up to six De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft. Minister of Aviation Joseph Kofi Adda said the government aims to finalise a purchase agreement "in the near future". The aircraft will be operated by Ghana's new national carrier and Mr Adda said the government aims to "build a broader network and become the aviation hub of West Africa". [more - original PR]