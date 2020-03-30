Ghanaian airlines receive six month reprieve on repayments to banks

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo announced (28-Mar-2020) Ghanaian banks will grant a six month moratorium on principal repayments by companies in the airline and hospitality industries, effective 01-Apr-2020, as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial and private aircraft movements in Ghana are restricted, with the exception of cargo operations and essential services. [more - original PR]