Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reported (25-Oct-2017) air passenger numbers increased 23.5% year-on-year to 373,429 as at Sep-2017. Mr Akufo-Addo noted removal of the 17.5% VAT on domestic ticket sales resulted in reduced airfares and the number of international carriers operating in Ghana increased from 35 to 37 in 2017. [more - original PR]