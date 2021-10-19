Become a CAPA Member
19-Oct-2021

'Getting tourism going again: Digital transformation of the tourism industry' now on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'Getting tourism going again: Digital transformation of the tourism industry' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Tourism Australia international operations & aviation development manager Trent Banfield, Expedia Group vice president account management air James Marshall and South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) CEO Christopher Cocker, discussing passenger priorities, travel restriction easing, digitalisation and technology, as well as coronavirus safety and security. [more - CAPA TV]

