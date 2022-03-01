Germany removes 44 countries and territories from COVID-19 'high risk' classification
Germany's Robin Koch Institute, via its official website, removed (25-Feb-2022) the following EU and Schengen countries and territories from its COVID-19 'high risk areas' classification, effective 27-Feb-2022: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guadeloupe, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Italy, Luxembourg, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Poland, San Marino, Sweden and Hungary. The following third countries were also removed from the list: Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Granada, Guyana, Iraq, Kosovo, Madagascar, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Seychelles, Suriname and Ukraine.