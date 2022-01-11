11-Jan-2022 1:18 PM
Germany adds 39 countries to 'high risk' COVID-19 list
Germany's Robin Koch Institute (RKI), via its official website, announced (07-Jan-2022) the following have been declared 'high risk' COVID-19 areas, effective 09-Jan-2022:
- Angola;
- Argentina;
- Australia;
- Bahamas;
- Bahrain;
- Belize;
- Bolivia;
- Cabo Verde;
- Democratic Republic of the Congo;
- Cote d'Ivoire;
- Estonia;
- Fiji;
- France: Including French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy;
- Gabon;
- Ghana;
- Grenada;
- Guinea;
- Iceland;
- Israel;
- Jamaica;
- Qatar;
- Kenya;
- Comoros;
- Kuwait;
- Luxembourg;
- Mali;
- Mauritania;
- Netherlands: Including Aruba and Curacao;
- Nigeria;
- Panama;
- Rwanda;
- Zambia;
- Sweden;
- Sierra Leone;
- South Sudan;
- Togo;
- Uganda;
- Uruguay;
- United Arab Emirates.
Travellers from these areas arriving in Germany must be fully vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus, otherwise they must undergo a 10 day quarantine, which can be reduced to five days in the result of a negative test result on the fifth day. Unvaccinated travellers from these areas are also required to provide a negative PCR test prior to departure. Ukraine has been removed from the high risk classification.