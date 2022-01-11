Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2022 1:18 PM

Germany adds 39 countries to 'high risk' COVID-19 list

Germany's Robin Koch Institute (RKI), via its official website, announced (07-Jan-2022) the following have been declared 'high risk' COVID-19 areas, effective 09-Jan-2022:

Travellers from these areas arriving in Germany must be fully vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus, otherwise they must undergo a 10 day quarantine, which can be reduced to five days in the result of a negative test result on the fifth day. Unvaccinated travellers from these areas are also required to provide a negative PCR test prior to departure. Ukraine has been removed from the high risk classification.

