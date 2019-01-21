Become a CAPA Member
21-Jan-2019 11:02 AM

Germania secures medium and long term viability with new financial backing

Germania received (19-Jan-2019) "an important commitment", exceeding the targeted EUR15 million in financial support to cover short term liquidity needs. The carrier said the backing secures its medium and long term viability. "The booking situation is good, advance booking figures for the coming months and for the entire 2019 summer schedule are above those of the previous year", Germania stated. Funding is expected to be received in the next week. [more - original PR]

