Germania investor process to accelerate in the coming days

Germania insolvency administrator Rüdiger Wienberg said (14-Feb-2019) the investor process is to be "expedited rapidly" in the coming days. "It is clear that the passing of time will not serve to improve the prospects of resuming flight operations", he said. As previously reported by CAPA, around 10 interested industry parties have signed confidentiality agreements and are in the process of reviewing the airline's financials and data as part of due diligence. [more - original PR]