Germania Flug now '100% in Swiss hands'

Germania Flug AG announced (19-Feb-2019) the airline's share capital is now "100% in Swiss hands". Details of the transaction were not provided. "We remain on course and are delighted with the confidence and trust our airline continues to enjoy among Swiss tour operators, travel agents and passengers", Germania Flug CEO Tobias Somandin said, adding the carrier is planning a "change of brand as well as an adaptation of appearance in our transformation process" (airliners.de, 19-Feb-2019). Summer 2019 expansion plans remain in place, with Mr Somandin noting the airline will continue to operate leased aircraft to maintain flexibility. [more - original PR]