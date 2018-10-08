8-Oct-2018 1:17 PM
German government agrees to new points of action with aviation industry
Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) head of press and communications and Minister's spokesperson Wolfgang Ainetter, via his personal Twitter account, stated (05-Oct-2018) following a meeting between BMVI and the German aviation industry, a range of "measures" have been agreed upon "so that the summer of 2018 will not be repeated". As previously reported by CAPA, BMVI met with industry representatives with a view to improve the resiliency and efficiency of the German aviation system. Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer expects "passengers will feel improvements already in 2019", according to Mr Ainetter, who outlined a range of agreed upon actions for consideration:
- Airports create more space for security checks;
- Improve rights of passengers, including earlier and clearer information on delays and cancellations along with simpler compensation procedures;
- Airlines to provide "additional aircraft where necessary" in Germany;
- Implement more modern passenger controls for faster access through security to the gate;
- Better staffing of air traffic control;
- Continue to improve intermodal connectivity and Government to provide incentive to shift more short haul and feeder air traffic to rail. [more - original PR - German]