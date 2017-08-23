German Airports grow unevenly in 1H2017, airlines continue to lose market share

Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (Federal Association of German Air Transport - BDL) announced (Aug-2017) German airport traffic increased 6.4% year-on-year in 1H2017. However, BDL noted competitive growth from surrounding regions, such as the Netherlands with 10% growth during 1H2017. BDL stated growth is "unevenly distributed" and German airlines continue to relinquish market share to foreign competitors. Native carrier market share in Germany decreased from 62% in 2011 to 56% in 1H2017. [more - original PR - German]