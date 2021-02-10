German airports expected to accumulate EUR3bn in losses across 2020 and 2021

German Airports Association reported (09-Feb-2021) German airports are expected to accumulate EUR3 billion in losses in 2020 and 2021, with a EUR2.6 billion drop in revenue expected for 2021 alone. It estimated that EUR27 billion in annual gross value added and around 45,000 associated jobs are at risk due to the pandemic. The organisation stressed that "decisive action" is required to alleviate the economic burden faced by airports and the loss of gross value added and associated jobs. This includes a rescue package to reimburse the cost of operational readiness born during the first COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, in particular for regional airports required to remain open to maintain important transportation and supply chains as well as a minimum level of connectivity in their respective regions. [more - original PR - German]