14-Aug-2018 10:52 AM
German airport pax up 2.4% in Jun-2018
Flughafenverband ADV reported (10-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Germany's airports:
- Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 22.4 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
- European: 14.8 million, +4.6%;
- Intercontinental: 3.6 million, +2.5%;
- Domestic: 4.1 million, -4.6%;
- Cargo and mail: 417,287 tonnes, +2.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 193,547, +1.5%
- 1H2018:
- Passengers: 112.4 million, +2.3%;
- Cargo and mail: 2.5 million tonnes, +3.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 1.2 million, +1.8%;
- Commercial movements: 1 million, +1.2%. [more - original PR - German]