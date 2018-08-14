Become a CAPA Member
14-Aug-2018 10:52 AM

German airport pax up 2.4% in Jun-2018

Flughafenverband ADV reported (10-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Germany's airports:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 22.4 million, +2.4% year-on-year;
      • European: 14.8 million, +4.6%;
      • Intercontinental: 3.6 million, +2.5%;
      • Domestic: 4.1 million, -4.6%;
    • Cargo and mail: 417,287 tonnes, +2.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 193,547, +1.5%
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 112.4 million, +2.3%;
    • Cargo and mail: 2.5 million tonnes, +3.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 1.2 million, +1.8%;

