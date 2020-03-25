German airport pax down 3.7% to 15.0m in Feb-2020, domestic pax down 15%
German Airports Association (ADV) reported (24-Mar-2020) the following German airport traffic highlights for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: 15.0 million, -3.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.0 million, -15.0%;
- Europe: 9.1 million, -0.7%;
- Non Europe: 2.9 million, +0.3%;
- Transit: 23,869, -16.7%;
- Cargo: 354,686 tonnes, -4.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 161,839, -6.8%. [more - original PR]
