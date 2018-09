Bundesverband der Deutschen Luftverkehrswirtschaft (BDL - Federal Association of German Air Transport) CEO Matthias von Randow, via his personal Twitter account, stated (05-Sep-2018): "Between 2011 and the end of 2017, German airlines paid over 3.8 billion euros in air traffic tax. With this money, they could have invested in over 40 new quieter and more energy-efficient A320neo aircraft".