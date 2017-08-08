Georgia's airports record 48% increase in pax in seven months ended 2017

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported (07-Aug-2017) Georgia's airports handled 2.1 million passengers in the seven months ended Jul-2017, up 48.4% year-on-year. The volume of cargo transported by air increased by 32.5% to 19,716 tons.
Passenger numbers at individual airports in the seven months ended Jul-2017 are as follows:
- Tbilisi International Airport: 1.7 million, +43.6% year-on-year;
- Kutaisi Airport: 232,775, +86.5%;
- Batumi Airport: 233,992, +52.3%;
- Mestia Queen Tamar Airport: 3988, +122.9%;
- Ambrolauri Airport: 802. [more - original PR - Georgian]