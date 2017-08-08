Loading
8-Aug-2017 9:38 AM

Georgia's airports record 48% increase in pax in seven months ended 2017

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported (07-Aug-2017) Georgia's airports handled 2.1 million passengers in the seven months ended Jul-2017, up 48.4% year-on-year. The volume of cargo transported by air increased by 32.5% to 19,716 tons.

Passenger numbers at individual airports in the seven months ended Jul-2017 are as follows:

