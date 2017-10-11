Loading
11-Oct-2017 2:25 PM

Georgia's airports pax up 47% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency reported (10-Oct-2017) Georgia's airports handled 3.2 million passengers in the nine months ended Sep-2017, up 46.6% year-on-year. The volume of cargo transported by air increased 18.9% to 26,458 tons.

Passenger numbers at individual airports in the nine months ended Sep-2017 are as follows:

