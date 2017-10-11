Georgia's airports pax up 47% in nine months ended Sep-2017

Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency reported (10-Oct-2017) Georgia's airports handled 3.2 million passengers in the nine months ended Sep-2017, up 46.6% year-on-year. The volume of cargo transported by air increased 18.9% to 26,458 tons.
Passenger numbers at individual airports in the nine months ended Sep-2017 are as follows:
- Tbilisi International Airport: 2.4 million, +41.4% year-on-year;
- Kutaisi Airport: 324,677, +77.8%;
- Batumi Airport: 428,314, +58.3%;
- Mestia Queen Tamar Airport: 6005, +93.4%;
- Ambrolauri Airport: 1517.