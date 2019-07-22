Georgia and IATA to enhance bilateral cooperation

Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency announced (19-Jul-2019) plans to sign a MoU with IATA to enhance bilateral cooperation. IATA also launched an initiative aimed at assisting Georgia in developing documentation based on the National Airspace Strategy. The parties discussed the development of Georgia's aviation market and possibilities for deepening cooperation in aviation security. Georgia's infrastructure, market access conditions, visa policy, growth trends, airfares, GDP contribution and human resources will be assessed. [more - original PR - Georgian]