7-Jun-2017 9:52 AM
Georgia's airports record 47% increase in pax in five months ended May-2017
Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported (06-Jun-2017) Georgia's airport handled 1.2 million passengers in the five months ended May-2017. The volume of cargo transported by air increased to 14,398 tons, up 48.5%.
Passenger numbers at individual airports in the first five months of 2017 are as follows:
- Tbilisi International Airport: 1.0 million, +43.0% year-on-year;
- Kutaisi Airport: 143,546, +94.4%;
- Batumi Airport: 72,516, +33.2%;
- Mestia Queen Tamar Airport: 2343, +95.6%;
- Ambrolauri Airport: 324. [more - original PR - Georgian]