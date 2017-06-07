Loading
7-Jun-2017 9:52 AM

Georgia's airports record 47% increase in pax in five months ended May-2017

Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported (06-Jun-2017) Georgia's airport handled 1.2 million passengers in the five months ended May-2017. The volume of cargo transported by air increased to 14,398 tons, up 48.5%.

Passenger numbers at individual airports in the first five months of 2017 are as follows: