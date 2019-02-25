Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Feb-2019 11:29 AM

Genghis Khan Airlines receives first aircraft, becomes second airline to receive ARJ21

Genghis Khan Airlines and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced (22-Feb-2019) the delivery of Genghis Khan Airlines' first ARJ21 aircraft (B-001R, MSN 116), which arrived at Hohhot Baita International Airport on 22-Feb-2019. Genghis Khan Airlines becomes the second airline to operate the aircraft type, after Chengdu Airlines. The start up has ordered 25 ARJ21s and is scheduled to commence operations in Mar-2019. [more - original PR - Genghis Khan Airlines - Chinese] [more - original PR - COMAC - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More