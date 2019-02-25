25-Feb-2019 11:29 AM
Genghis Khan Airlines receives first aircraft, becomes second airline to receive ARJ21
Genghis Khan Airlines and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced (22-Feb-2019) the delivery of Genghis Khan Airlines' first ARJ21 aircraft (B-001R, MSN 116), which arrived at Hohhot Baita International Airport on 22-Feb-2019. Genghis Khan Airlines becomes the second airline to operate the aircraft type, after Chengdu Airlines. The start up has ordered 25 ARJ21s and is scheduled to commence operations in Mar-2019. [more - original PR - Genghis Khan Airlines - Chinese] [more - original PR - COMAC - Chinese]