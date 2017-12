GECAS received (07-Dec-2017) its 394th and final Boeing 737NG aircraft. The lessor placed an initial 737NG order in 1996, and since then its order book has accounted for roughly one in 15 737NGs delivered to date. GECAS also provided new aircraft lease financing for 270 737NGs to customers around the world. GECAS is due to take delivery of the first of 170 737 MAX aircraft on order in Jan-2018. [more - original PR]