GECAS plans to convert 30 Boeing 737-800s into freighter aircraft

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) confirmed (21-Jun-2017) plans to convert 30 Boeing 737-800s into freighter aircraft. All the feedstock aircraft will come from GECAS' existing portfolio and converted when the aircraft end their current passenger leases from 2018 onward. ASL Group and West Atlantic Group have already become GECAS customers for the 737-800F with deliveries occurring from the beginning of 2018 through 2019. The new 737-800F will be equipped with CFM 56-7B engines, carry up to 23.9 tonnes of cargo with 12 main deck positions and over 2000 nautical miles. GECAS senior VP and manager cargo Richard Greener believes the 737-800F will become an "important express freighter for the 20 to 25 tonne air cargo market". [more - original PR]