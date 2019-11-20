20-Nov-2019 8:58 AM
GECAS orders 12 A330neos, adds orders for 13 A321XLRs and upsizes seven other A321 orders
GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) signed (19-Nov-2019) a firm order with Airbus for 12 A330neos and 20 A321XLRs. The agreement for the A321XLR includes an order for 13 new aircraft and the upsizing of seven A321s in its existing backlog. All 32 aircraft are slated for delivery prior to the end of 2026. The order takes the total number of A330 family aircraft ordered by GECAS to 45 and all variants of the A320 family to 588. [more - original PR - GECAS] [more - original PR - Airbus]