GECAS and Vistara sign lease contract for seven A320neo aircraft

GECAS and Vistara signed (23-Oct-2018) a lease contract for seven A320neo aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2H2019 and 2020 and will be equipped with CFM International LEAP-1A engines. Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said the aircraft are expected to help Vistara "further strengthen our domestic network and expand the regional international operations which we plan to launch soon". [more - original PR]