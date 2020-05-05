GE Aviation to take further cost cutting measures to scale business to market realities

GE Aviation CEO David Joyce announced (04-May-2020) further actions are required to protect the business from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. GE Aviation is developing a plan for permanent reductions to the global employee base, anticipated to bring total reductions to as much as 25% in 2020. The anticipated reductions are included in the USD1 billion of cost actions and USD2 billion of cash actions being developed by GE Aviation in 2020. The plans are to be ready in the coming months and are part of a comprehensive strategy for resizing the business consistent with the commercial market forecast. Mr Joyce noted GE Aviation's aircraft manufacturers announced reduced production schedules that will extend into 2021 and beyond reacting to the projected prolonged recovery. Mr Joyce said: "I am equally confident that the industry will recover over time and that we will be positioned to win". [more - original PR]