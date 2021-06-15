GE Aviation and Safran launch CFM RISE engine development programme

GE Aviation and Safran launched (14-Jun-2021) the CFM Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) programme, an engine technology development effort targeting a greater than 20% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to existing engines. The partnership will "demonstrate and mature a range of new, disruptive technologies for future engines" that could enter service by the mid 2030s. The RISE programme includes more than 300 separate component, module and full engine builds, including an open fan architecture and hybrid electric capability. A demonstrator engine is scheduled to begin testing at GE and Safran facilities in the mid 2020s with a flight test soon after. The programme will cover alternative energy sources, including 100% sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen power. [more - original PR]