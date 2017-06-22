22-Jun-2017 8:16 AM
GE Aviation and JV partners receive orders for more than 1700 engines at 2017 Paris Air Show
GE Aviation and its JV companies, led by CFM International, announced (21-Jun-2017) more than USD31 billion in orders and commitments covering more than 1700 GE and CFM engines, along with MRO offerings, at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Orders/commitments include:
- China Eastern Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 70 A320neos, valued at USD3.2 billion, with support agreement;
- GECAS: 200 LEAP-1A engines for A320neos valued at USD2.9 billion;
- Spring Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 60 A320neo/A321neos, valued at USD1.7 billion;
- China Southern Airlines: LEAP-1A engines for 50 A320neos, USD1.5 billion;
- CDB Aviation: LEAP-1B engines for 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and four 737 MAX 10s, valued at USD1.3 billion;
- VEB Leasing: LEAP-1As for 20 A320neos; LEAP-1Bs for 22 737 MAXs, valued at USD1.2 billion;
- ICBC Leasing: LEAP-1A engines for 40 A320neos, valued at USD1.1 billion;
- China Eastern: GEnx-1B engines for 15 787-9s, valued at USD850 million;
- Air Lease Corporation: LEAP-1A engines for A320neos, valued at USD725 million;
- Aviation Capital Group: LEAP-1B engines for 20 737 MAX 10s, valued at USD580 million;
- EVA Airways: TrueChoice Flight Hour support for CF6-80E1 engines, valued at USD400 million;
- All Nippon Airways: Five-year TrueChoice Material for CF6-80C2 engines, valued at USD400 million;
- Arkia Israeli Airlines: LEAP-1A support agreement for four A321neos, valued at USD200 million;
- Japan Airlines: Two-year TrueChoice Overhaul for 18 CF6-80C2 engines, USD75 million;
- K5 Aviation: LEAP-1A engines for one ACJ319neo, USD29 million;
Other orders/commitments include:
- International Airlines Group: LEAP-1A engines for 55 A320neos, includes spare engines and long-term support agreement;
- Avolon Leasing: LEAP-1B engines for 75 737 MAX 8s;
- Lion Air Group: LEAP-1B engines for 50 737 MAX 10s;
- China Aircraft Leasing Group: LEAP-1B engines for 50 737 MAXs;
- Turkish Airways: 15-year support agreement for 150 LEAP-1B engines;
- China Southern: 15-year TrueChoice for GE90 engines;
- GECAS: LEAP-1B engines to power 20 737 MAX 10s;
- SpiceJet: LEAP-1B engines for 20 737 MAX 10s;
- TUI Group: 40 LEAP-1B engines for 737 MAX 10s;
- Okay Airways: LEAP-1B engines for 15 737 MAXs;
- ALAFCO: LEAP-1Bs for 20 737 MAXs;
- Delta Air Lines: CFM56-5B engines for 10 A321ceos;
- BOC Aviation: LEAP-1B engines for 10 737 MAX 10s;
- Atlas Air: three-year TrueChoice for 41 CF6-80C2 engines;
- Ryanair: LEAP-1B engines for 10 737 MAXs;
- Royal Air Maroc: Five-year TrueChoice agreement for CF34-10E engines;
- Blue Air: LEAP-1B engines for six 737 MAXs. [more - original PR]