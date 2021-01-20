20-Jan-2021 6:15 PM
GDRFA: Dubai airports handled combined 17.9m pax in 2020
UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) reported (09-Jan-2021) Dubai airports handled 17.9 million passengers in 2020, down 79.8% year-on-year. As previously reported by CAPA, Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central handled 88.5 million total passengers in 2019. GDRFA also recorded 1.7 million smart gate users across Dubai airports for 2020. GDRFA Dubai director general HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri stated reopening smart gates at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 was "important" in traffic recovery and supported a surge in passenger traffic during the end of year holiday period, reflecting increased confidence in airport safety procedures. [more - original PR]