Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Mar-2022 3:21 PM

GBTA reports 78% of travel management companies feel optimistic about business travel recovery

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reported (28-Feb-2022) the following key findings from its Feb-2022 COVID-19 Recovery Poll:

  • 78% of supply and travel management company respondents feel optimistic about the recovery path of business travel, +24pp from Jan-2022;
  • 66% reported their staff size is either 'somewhat smaller' or 'much smaller' than pre-COVID-19;
  • 82% of travel managers stated their employees are interested in combining business travel with leisure. 53% believe their employees to be 'equally interested' as they were pre-pandemic. 29% expect employees to be 'more' or 'much more' interested;
  • Respondents responsible for booking business travel stated their company's travel bookings are at 33% of pre-pandemic levels, on average;
  • Travel supplier respondents reported business travel bookings are at 42% of pre-pandemic levels;
  • 73% of total respondents stated non-essential domestic business travel is either 'sometimes' or 'usually' allowed, +7pp;
  • 82% feel their employees are 'willing' or 'very willing' to travel for work in the current COVID-19 climate, +18pp;
  • 68% anticipate they will want to travel as much as they did pre-pandemic. 55% expect to want to travel 'the same amount'. 13% expect to want to travel 'more';
  • 30% stated they want to travel less than they did pre-pandemic;
  • 79% of respondents believe the worst of the Omicron variant has passed. 50% expect business travel to return gradually over the next three months. 29% believe business travel will pick up quickly;
  • 46% believe current travel restrictions are 'just right';
  • 34% stated travel requirements are too strict;
  • 76% support proof of vaccination requirements;
  • 79% reported government imposed travel restrictions have disrupted business operations;
  • 51% expect business operations to take at least three months after travel restrictions are lifted to return to normal;
  • 68% of travel suppliers stated it is difficult to hire qualified employees in the current environment;
  • 58% stated it is difficult to retain qualified employees;
  • 67% reported additional pay or incentives are required to hire and retain qualified workers. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More