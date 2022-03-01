1-Mar-2022 3:21 PM
GBTA reports 78% of travel management companies feel optimistic about business travel recovery
Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reported (28-Feb-2022) the following key findings from its Feb-2022 COVID-19 Recovery Poll:
- 78% of supply and travel management company respondents feel optimistic about the recovery path of business travel, +24pp from Jan-2022;
- 66% reported their staff size is either 'somewhat smaller' or 'much smaller' than pre-COVID-19;
- 82% of travel managers stated their employees are interested in combining business travel with leisure. 53% believe their employees to be 'equally interested' as they were pre-pandemic. 29% expect employees to be 'more' or 'much more' interested;
- Respondents responsible for booking business travel stated their company's travel bookings are at 33% of pre-pandemic levels, on average;
- Travel supplier respondents reported business travel bookings are at 42% of pre-pandemic levels;
- 73% of total respondents stated non-essential domestic business travel is either 'sometimes' or 'usually' allowed, +7pp;
- 82% feel their employees are 'willing' or 'very willing' to travel for work in the current COVID-19 climate, +18pp;
- 68% anticipate they will want to travel as much as they did pre-pandemic. 55% expect to want to travel 'the same amount'. 13% expect to want to travel 'more';
- 30% stated they want to travel less than they did pre-pandemic;
- 79% of respondents believe the worst of the Omicron variant has passed. 50% expect business travel to return gradually over the next three months. 29% believe business travel will pick up quickly;
- 46% believe current travel restrictions are 'just right';
- 34% stated travel requirements are too strict;
- 76% support proof of vaccination requirements;
- 79% reported government imposed travel restrictions have disrupted business operations;
- 51% expect business operations to take at least three months after travel restrictions are lifted to return to normal;
- 68% of travel suppliers stated it is difficult to hire qualified employees in the current environment;
- 58% stated it is difficult to retain qualified employees;
- 67% reported additional pay or incentives are required to hire and retain qualified workers. [more - original PR]