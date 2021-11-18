18-Nov-2021 11:31 AM
GBTA: Full recovery in business travel expected in 2024
Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reported (17-Nov-2021) the following highlights from its latest Business Travel Index (BTI) outlook:
- Travel recovery in 2021 proceeded at a slower, more cautious pace than expected one year ago. However, global business travel spending is expected to surge in 2022 with a full recovery expected in 2024, ending the year on pace with 2019 pre-pandemic spend of USD1.4 trillion, a year sooner than previously forecast;
- After declining 53.8% in 2020 to USD661 billion, global expenditures are expected to rebound 14% in 2021 to USD754 billion. This is slower than forecast in GBTA's previous BTI outlook report issued in Feb-2021;
- Despite recovery setbacks in 2021, a year-on-year surge of 38% is expected in 2022 as recovery and pent up demand kicks into a higher gear, bringing global business travel spending back to over USD1 trillion;
- Recovery will continue into 2023, with global spending rising 23% as more international and group travel comes back online;
- By 2024, global business travel is forecast to have made a full recovery, ending the year at USD1.5 trillion;
- In 2025, global business travel growth is forecast to slow to 4.3%, just below the 10 year average growth rate of 5.1% coming into 2020, ending the year at a forecast USD1.5 trillion;
- Persistent COVID-19 related threats and disruptions, supply chain strains, labour shortages, rising inflation, increased costs and lagging recovery in Asian markets are all risks for continued recovery. Additionally, the potential impacts of emerging factors including broad adoption of remote working models, long term cuts or elimination of business trips and travel volume are yet to be determined, as well as the increased focus on sustainability practices and policies for business travel. [more - original PR]