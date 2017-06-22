22-Jun-2017 4:57 AM
US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee proposes new six year FAA authorisation
US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster introduced (21-Jun-2017) new legislation to reauthorise the US FAA for a six year term, while shifting ATC responsibility to a corporatised, non-Government entity, according to GBTA. The legislation also includes other regulatory provisions, according to Mr Shuster (Bloomberg/Reuters/The Hill, 22-Jun-2017). The provisions include:
- Prohibiting removal of passengers from an aircraft after boarding;
- Accelerating the introduction of commercial drones into US airspace through appropriation of low altitude airspace;
- New rules for airlines disrupted by IT issues to cater to passengers, with compensation including accommodation and meal vouchers;
- Requiring commercial airports to have private rooms for nursing mothers;
- Banning telephone calls on flights;
- Adding easier ways for consumers to file complaints with smartphones against airlines;
- All general aviation operators being exempt from any user fees imposed by the new ATM entity;
- Streamlining aerospace part and other certification applications.
The bill would be voted on by the full House in mid Jul-2017. [more - original PR]