30-Nov-2018 10:42 AM
GBTA: Business travellers believe is it important their companies know their travel plans
Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), in partnership with SAP Concur, released (29-Nov-2018) research on the expectations business travellers place on organsiations for traveller safety. According to the research:
- 82% business travellers think it is important for their safety for their company to know their travel plans in advance, yet only 47% say their organisation has a system in place to capture their travel plans if they book outside of corporate channels. As travellers continue to book outside of corporate tools through alternative channels, the lack of visibility this has creates critical implications for both travel spend and the ability to meet duty of care responsibilities;
- 73% of travellers expect their company to proactively contact them within two hours of an emergency event. This comes despite the fact that the majority would not contact their organisation if they were in need of assistance, leaving the responsibility solely on the company;
- 80% of business travellers used their company's online booing tool (OBT) for air and hotel bookings, making OBT use relatively consistent over the past two years. However, over two-thirds book air and hotels directly or through an online travel agency (OTA). Rates of OTA use over the past three years are increasing more than rates of OBT use, which could indicate alternative channel use is on the rise. Convenience, selection or pricing are different reasons travellers indicate using alternative channels, however in many cases, non-corporate channels are not authorised within a company's travel policy, causing significant duty of care concerns as well as missed cost-savings opportunities;
- The top five capabilities travellers want to see in the future of their company's tools include:
- Personalised booking: 43%;
- Pre-trip approvals and trip personalisation: 42%;
- Intelligent expense reports: 38%;
- Automated expense audit: 34%;
- Predictive intelligence: 33%. [more - original PR]