Boeing to develop new MRO facility at London Gatwick Airport, operational in early 2019

UK's Crawley Borough Council approved (19-Oct-2017) Boeing's plans for a new MRO hangar at London Gatwick Airport. Highlights include:

Development will support more than 100 onsite jobs;

Facility expected to open in early 2019 to support Gatwick's long and short haul fleets;

MRO capability for operators of short haul 737 aircraft and long haul fleet 747, 777, and 787 aircraft;

Support for Boeing's Global Fleet Care customers;

Facility to be located in airport's north west zone;

MRO operations to support more than 200 jobs onsite and in surrounding region.

London Gatwick Airport CCO Guy Stephenson commented: "The hangar facility will provide a new level of on-site engineering capability which supports our airlines here in the UK. Initiatives like this are ever more vital as we strive for continued operational efficiency as we respond to the demand from airlines and passengers for more services at Gatwick". [more - original PR]