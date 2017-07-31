31-Jul-2017 11:16 AM
Gatwick Airport announces new GBP2.7bn five year plan
London Gatwick Airport announced (28-Jul-2017) it new GBP2.7 billion five year efficiency and growth plan. Highlights include:
- Increased investment of GBP1.15 billion over the next five years, bringing total investment to GBP2.7 billion;
- GBP240 million planned investment for 2017/2018;
- Enhancing passenger services, expanding North Terminal border facilities, extending Pier 6 and stand reconfiguration to provide more aircraft parking;
- New domestic arrivals facility including a new baggage reclaim in South Terminal;
- IT projects supporting core airport functions;
- Expanding departures lounge in both terminals;
- New hangar built in partnership with Boeing to for improved on-site MRO;
- Extending self-service bag drop and automating boarding processes;
- Additional car parking capacity;
- Improved South Terminal access for passengers and staff using local buses to travel to the airport;
- Projects supporting greater use of electric vehicles.