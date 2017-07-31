Gatwick Airport announces new GBP2.7bn five year plan

London Gatwick Airport announced (28-Jul-2017) it new GBP2.7 billion five year efficiency and growth plan. Highlights include:

Increased investment of GBP1.15 billion over the next five years, bringing total investment to GBP2.7 billion; GBP240 million planned investment for 2017/2018;

Enhancing passenger services, expanding North Terminal border facilities, extending Pier 6 and stand reconfiguration to provide more aircraft parking;

New domestic arrivals facility including a new baggage reclaim in South Terminal;

IT projects supporting core airport functions;

Expanding departures lounge in both terminals;

New hangar built in partnership with Boeing to for improved on-site MRO;

to for improved on-site MRO; Extending self-service bag drop and automating boarding processes;

Additional car parking capacity;

Improved South Terminal access for passengers and staff using local buses to travel to the airport;

Projects supporting greater use of electric vehicles. [more - original PR]