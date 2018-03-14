Loading
15-Mar-2018 8:08 AM

gategroup releases details of planned IPO and SIX Swiss Exchange listing

gategroup launched (14-Mar-2018) its initial public offering (IPO) and proposed listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Details include:

  • Targeted free float between 63% and 65% of all shares assuming full exercise of the over allotment option;
  • Offer price: Price range set at between CHF16 (EUR13.70) and CHF22 (EUR18.83) per share;
  • Over allotment option: HNA granted syndicate banks an option of 7,609,500 existing shares that can be exercised within 30 calendar days after the first day of trading;
    • Offer proceeds:
      • Expected secondary proceeds of CHF989 million (EUR846.6 million) to CHF1287 million (EUR1012 million) including over allotment option;
      • Expected primary proceeds of approximately CHF350 million (EUR299.6 million);
      • Primary proceeds are expected to be used for acquisition of the remaining shares of Servair from Air France-KLM;
  • Market capitalisation: Between CHF2.1 billion (EUR1.8 billion) and CHF2.6 billion (EUR2.2 billion) including primary proceeds;
  • Commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange envisaged for 27-Mar-2018.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More