15-Mar-2018 8:08 AM
gategroup releases details of planned IPO and SIX Swiss Exchange listing
gategroup launched (14-Mar-2018) its initial public offering (IPO) and proposed listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Details include:
- Targeted free float between 63% and 65% of all shares assuming full exercise of the over allotment option;
- Offer price: Price range set at between CHF16 (EUR13.70) and CHF22 (EUR18.83) per share;
- Offer size:
- Secondary offering: 54,220,000 registered gategroup shares held by HNA Aviation Air Catering (Hong Kong) Limited;
- Primary offering: Up to 21,875,000 newly issued registered shares;
- Over allotment option: HNA granted syndicate banks an option of 7,609,500 existing shares that can be exercised within 30 calendar days after the first day of trading;
- Offer proceeds:
- Expected secondary proceeds of CHF989 million (EUR846.6 million) to CHF1287 million (EUR1012 million) including over allotment option;
- Expected primary proceeds of approximately CHF350 million (EUR299.6 million);
- Primary proceeds are expected to be used for acquisition of the remaining shares of Servair from Air France-KLM;
- Market capitalisation: Between CHF2.1 billion (EUR1.8 billion) and CHF2.6 billion (EUR2.2 billion) including primary proceeds;
- Commencement of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange envisaged for 27-Mar-2018.