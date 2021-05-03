gategroup completes restructuring plan

gategroup announced (30-Apr-2021) all conditions for the group's financial restructuring have been satisfied and the process has been completed. The restructuring is designed to position the group for a post-COVID-19 future. In Nov-2020, the group, its shareholders RRJ Capital and Temasek and all its bank lenders under its Nov-2018 senior facilities agreement agreed to the key terms and conditions of a recapitalisation. In Dec-2020, the company and gategroup Finance issued CHF350 million (EUR318.6 million) in 3% bonds due 2022. [more - original PR]