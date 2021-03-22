gategroup bondholders and senior lenders approve restructuring plan

gategroup announced (19-Mar-2021) that separate meetings of its bondholders and its senior lenders each approved the company's English law restructuring plan, a key part of the financial restructuring designed to position it for a post coronavirus future. The company will now seek approval of the plan by the English Court at a hearing scheduled for 26-Mar-2021. Should approval be granted, it is expected that the plan will become effective by the end of Mar-2021 and the company's CHF350 million (EUR316.7 million) bond transaction will complete in Apr-2021. [more - original PR]