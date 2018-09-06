Become a CAPA Member
6-Sep-2018 10:17 AM

Garuda: Suspension of London service one of several adjustments to optimise international network

Garuda Indonesia confirmed (05-Sep-2018) plans to suspend nonstop Jakarta-London Heathrow service from 30-Oct-2018, stating: "The termination of our London route is one of our several internal adjustments to optimise our international flights network in 2019 and enhance our Jakarta-Amsterdam route". The airline will continue to serve the UK via Amsterdam and in cooperation with partners, especially other SkyTeam members. [more - original PR]

