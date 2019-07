Garuda Indonesia to trial unmanned cargo aircraft in 2019

Garuda Indonesia CEO Askhara Danadiputra confirmed (06-Jul-2019) the airline plans to commence an unmanned cargo aircraft pilot project in cooperation with Beihang Unmanned Aircraft System Technology in 2H2019. The airline aims to operate a fleet of at least 100 unmanned cargo aircraft by 2024, primarily serving remote areas with an initial focus on areas in eastern Indonesia, including Maluku, Papua and Sulawesi. Garuda will also cooperate with Indonesian companies for the manufacture and assembly of unmanned aircraft. The aircraft will have capacity to transport 2.2 tons of cargo with a range of 1200km. [more - original PR - Indonesian]