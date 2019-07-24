24-Jul-2019 10:29 AM
Garuda Indonesia signs agreement with Indosat Ooredoo for technology development
Garuda Indonesia signed (23-Jul-2019) an agreement with Indosat Ooredoo to optimise its digital transformation through technology development, carried out across all lines of the carrier's business. Garuda president director Ari Askhara stated the services will help to adjust "the needs of current market conditions that prioritise speed and personalisation on the basis of information technology". [more - original PR - Indonesian]