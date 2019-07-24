Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2019 10:29 AM

Garuda Indonesia signs agreement with Indosat Ooredoo for technology development

Garuda Indonesia signed (23-Jul-2019) an agreement with Indosat Ooredoo to optimise its digital transformation through technology development, carried out across all lines of the carrier's business. Garuda president director Ari Askhara stated the services will help to adjust "the needs of current market conditions that prioritise speed and personalisation on the basis of information technology". [more - original PR - Indonesian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More