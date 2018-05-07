Loading
7-May-2018 11:08 AM

Garuda Indonesia reports 'good progress' on five core schemes for strategic development in 1Q2018

Garuda Indonesia reported (03-May-2018) "good progress" on its five strategic development schemes in 1Q2018. Highlights include:

  • Consolidate and optimise strategic assets:
    • Renegotiated one lessor/manufacturer contract for optimisation;
    • Improved fleet utilisation from nine hours and 19 minutes to nine hours and 41 minutes per day;
    • Reduced the number of routes with negative results;
  • Customer centricity:
    • Improved OTP from 86.5% to 88.8%;
    • Retained 5 star Skytrax rating;
  • Seek agile, efficient and digitised business:
    • Reduced CASK from USD0.059 to USD0.058;
    • Boosted revenue contribution from digital channels, including website, apps and call centre, from 8.2% to 8.4%, an increase from USD50.9 million to USD51.7 million;
  • Broaden revenue beyond core:
    • Average fares of main brand: Increase from USD108.1 to USD109.7;
    • Increase total revenue contribution of subsidiaries: From 21.7% share to 25.7% share;
    • Increased cargo revenue from USD56.2 million to USD61.3 million;
    • Increased ancillary revenue from USD18 million to USD24.8 million;
  • Partnerships and creation of portfolio value:
    • Improved GarudaMiles total members from 1.4 million to 1.8 million. [more - original PR]

