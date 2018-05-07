7-May-2018 11:08 AM
Garuda Indonesia reports 'good progress' on five core schemes for strategic development in 1Q2018
Garuda Indonesia reported (03-May-2018) "good progress" on its five strategic development schemes in 1Q2018. Highlights include:
- Consolidate and optimise strategic assets:
- Renegotiated one lessor/manufacturer contract for optimisation;
- Improved fleet utilisation from nine hours and 19 minutes to nine hours and 41 minutes per day;
- Reduced the number of routes with negative results;
- Customer centricity:
- Improved OTP from 86.5% to 88.8%;
- Retained 5 star Skytrax rating;
- Seek agile, efficient and digitised business:
- Reduced CASK from USD0.059 to USD0.058;
- Boosted revenue contribution from digital channels, including website, apps and call centre, from 8.2% to 8.4%, an increase from USD50.9 million to USD51.7 million;
- Broaden revenue beyond core:
- Average fares of main brand: Increase from USD108.1 to USD109.7;
- Increase total revenue contribution of subsidiaries: From 21.7% share to 25.7% share;
- Increased cargo revenue from USD56.2 million to USD61.3 million;
- Increased ancillary revenue from USD18 million to USD24.8 million;
- Partnerships and creation of portfolio value:
- Improved GarudaMiles total members from 1.4 million to 1.8 million. [more - original PR]