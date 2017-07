Garuda Indonesia operating loss widens in 1H2017

Garuda Indonesia reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Total operating revenue: USD1887 million, +7.0% year-on-year; Excess baggage: USD6.1 million, +8.9%;

Total operating costs: USD2114 million, +16.6%; Fuel: USD571.1 million, +36.5%; Aircraft rental and charter: USD517.2 million, +6.0%;

Operating profit (loss): (USD214.5 million), compared to a loss of USD37.8 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (USD283.8 million), compared to a loss of USD63.2 million in p-c-p;

Total assets: USD3772 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD380.5 million;

Total liabilities: USD3055 million. [more - original PR]