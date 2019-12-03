3-Dec-2019 2:07 PM
Garuda Indonesia MD: A330-900 fleet to support five 'super destinations'
Garuda Indonesia MD Ari Askhara stated (28-Nov-2019) the carrier's A330-900 fleet will support government efforts in "developing Indonesia's five priority super destinations by increasing tourist arrivals from Europe through the city of Amsterdam". Mr Ashkara added: "This latest generation of advanced aircraft will help Garuda Indonesia expand connectivity, and at the same time encourage greater opportunities for national tourism, business and trade potential". The carrier took delivery of the first A330-900 on 16-Nov-2019, on lease from CDB Leasing Company. It has a further 13 on order. [more - original PR - Indonesian]