28-Feb-2018 11:37 AM
Garuda Indonesia Group falls to USD213m net loss in 2017
Garuda Indonesia Group reported (Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD4177 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
- Scheduled passenger: USD3143 million, +3.4%;
- Excess baggage: USD13.1 million, +14.8%;
- Total operating costs: USD4238 million, +11.6%;
- Fuel: USD1155 million, +25.0%;
- Aircraft rental and charter: USD1064 million, +5.1%;
- Maintenance and overhaul: USD429.4 million, +9.2%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD76.2 million), compared to a profit of USD99.1 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD213.4 million), compared to a profit of USD9.4 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD3763 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD306.9 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2826 million. [more - original PR]