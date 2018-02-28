Loading
Garuda Indonesia Group falls to USD213m net loss in 2017

Garuda Indonesia Group reported (Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD4177 million, +8.1% year-on-year;
    • Scheduled passenger: USD3143 million, +3.4%;
    • Excess baggage: USD13.1 million, +14.8%;
  • Total operating costs: USD4238 million, +11.6%;
    • Fuel: USD1155 million, +25.0%;
    • Aircraft rental and charter: USD1064 million, +5.1%;
    • Maintenance and overhaul: USD429.4 million, +9.2%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD76.2 million), compared to a profit of USD99.1 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD213.4 million), compared to a profit of USD9.4 million in p-c-p;
  • Total assets: USD3763 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD306.9 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2826 million. [more - original PR]

