Loading
7-May-2018 10:38 AM

Garuda Indonesia Group almost halves operating loss in 1Q2018

Garuda Indonesia Group reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Operating revenue: USD983 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD741.6 million, +2.5%;
      • Garuda domestic: USD300.5 million, +0.9%;
      • Garuda international: USD320.8 million, -2.0%;
      • Citilink: USD120.4 million, +22.5%;
  • Total costs: USD1049 million, +2.5%;
    • Fuel: USD316 million, +8.1%;
    • Aircraft lease: USD260.1 million, +1.1%;
  • EBIT (loss): (USD66.1 million), compared to a loss of USD112.9 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD64.3 million), compared to a loss of USD101.2 million in p-c-p;
  • Passengers: 8.8 million, +5.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 71.4%, -1.1ppt;
  • Cargo: 111,900 tons, +3.2%;
  • Passenger yield: USD 6.3 cents, +0.6%;
    • Garuda domestic: USD 7.7 cents, +1.0%;
    • Garuda international: USD 6.1 cents, +3.1%;
    • Citilink: USD 4.7 cents, -1.9%;
  • Cost per ASK: USD 5.8 cents, -1.9%;
    • Garuda domestic: USD 7.0 cents, -2.8%;
    • Garuda international: USD 5.4 cents, +1.7%;
    • Citilink: US D4.7 cents, -3.5%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 3.9 cents, -4.1%;
    • Garuda domestic: USD 5.0 cents, -2.8%;
    • Garuda international: USD 3.7 cents, -1.1%;
    • Citilink: USD 2.8 cents, -8.8%;
  • Total assets: USD3953 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD3096 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More