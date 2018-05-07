7-May-2018 10:38 AM
Garuda Indonesia Group almost halves operating loss in 1Q2018
Garuda Indonesia Group reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Operating revenue: USD983 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
- Total costs: USD1049 million, +2.5%;
- Fuel: USD316 million, +8.1%;
- Aircraft lease: USD260.1 million, +1.1%;
- EBIT (loss): (USD66.1 million), compared to a loss of USD112.9 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD64.3 million), compared to a loss of USD101.2 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 8.8 million, +5.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 71.4%, -1.1ppt;
- Cargo: 111,900 tons, +3.2%;
- Passenger yield: USD 6.3 cents, +0.6%;
- Garuda domestic: USD 7.7 cents, +1.0%;
- Garuda international: USD 6.1 cents, +3.1%;
- Citilink: USD 4.7 cents, -1.9%;
- Cost per ASK: USD 5.8 cents, -1.9%;
- Garuda domestic: USD 7.0 cents, -2.8%;
- Garuda international: USD 5.4 cents, +1.7%;
- Citilink: US D4.7 cents, -3.5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 3.9 cents, -4.1%;
- Garuda domestic: USD 5.0 cents, -2.8%;
- Garuda international: USD 3.7 cents, -1.1%;
- Citilink: USD 2.8 cents, -8.8%;
- Total assets: USD3953 million;
- Total liabilities: USD3096 million. [more - original PR]