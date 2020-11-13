Become a CAPA Member
13-Nov-2020 10:30 AM

Garuda Indonesia continuing measures to restore profitable operations

Garuda Indonesia announced (12-Nov-2020) the group has undertaken and continuously implementing the following measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts: 

  • Optimising scheduled passenger revenue for domestic and international services through optimising production and dynamic pricing strategies;
  • Increasing scheduled cargo revenue through operating cargo only flights during the COVID-19 period to compensate for a reduction in passenger revenue;
  • Closing non profitable routes;
  • Rightsizing to increase potential route margin;
  • Generating a sustainable charter revenue by building short term and long term charter partnerships;
  • Implementing COVID-19 safety protocols at all service points as well as conducting safety and security campaigns via social media;
  • Increasing cash flow by replacing maintenance reserves with payment guarantees from the banks;
  • Actively looking for funding alternatives related to debt and loans that are due;
  • Improving synergy through route alignment and flight schedule arrangement that is in accordance with market demand; 
  • Renegotiating aircraft contracts with lessors to reduce aircraft rental costs, postpone the arrival of new aircraft, and early redelivery aircraft option. [more - original PR]

