Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines expand commercial partnership

Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines signed (26-Nov-2021) an MoU to expand their existing commercial partnership, in line with a Vaccinated Travel Lane due to launch between Singapore and Indonesia on 29-Nov-2021. The collaboration will include the potential alignment of frequent flyer programmes, joint marketing activities and initiatives to promote inbound tourism into Indonesia, subject to regulatory approval. The parties will also explore growth opportunities in the air freight segment, as well as cooperation in MRO activities. Additional airline connectivity partnerships to points in both networks will also be explored to support increased connectivity between the countries and the wider Southeast Asia region. [more - original PR]