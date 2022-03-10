Garuda Indonesia and Emirates launch codeshare partnership

Garuda Indonesia and Emirates launched (09-Mar-2022) a codeshare partnership with immediate effect, following the signing of an MoU in Nov-2021. Garuda will codeshare on Emirates service between Jakarta and Dubai, in addition to onward flights to Paris, London Heathrow, Manchester, Milan and Barcelona. Emirates will codeshare on Garuda operated flights on ten routes from both Jakarta and Bali. Emirates passengers are able to travel to seven additional domestic points in Indonesia, beyond Jakarta and Bali, and have access to easy connections, one baggage policy and baggage check through to the final destination. Domestic points which Emirates customers can travel to are Bali, Surabaya, Makassar, Balikpapan, Manado, Medan, Padang and Solo from Jakarta, while from Bali, customers can fly to Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. In addition, the carriers will explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, to enable customers to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades and other benefits. [more - original PR]