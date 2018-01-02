Garuda Indonesia adds maiden 737 MAX 8

Garuda Indonesia, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (26-Dec-2017) the addition of its maiden Boeing 737 MAX 8, tweeting: "This holiday season has been made much merrier with the coming of our new family member #GA737MAX8 at our home @GMF_AeroAsia". The aircraft (PK-GDA; msn 62093) arrived at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta on 26-Dec-2017, with the carrier having a total order for 50 of the aircraft type, for delivery through 2023, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. Garuda currently operates 73 737-800s.