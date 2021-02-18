GAP to invest nearly USD500m in redevelopment of Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) announced (17-Feb-2021) plans to invest MXN10 billion (USD495.3 million) in the redevelopment of Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport. The project includes the construction of an additional runway, a new passenger terminal and a MXN6 billion (USD297.2 million) redesign of the commercial space in the existing terminal. The Design Solution was selected for the redesign project with the new space due to open on a phased basis over the next two years before being fully open in 2023. The objective of the terminal redesign is to rationalise passenger flows. GAP CEO Raul Revuelta stated: "We first worked with The Design Solution at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport… Shortly after, we appointed them to work at Los Cabos Airport in Mexico and now on to Guadalajara". The airport's airside commercial area currently features 5700sqm which will be expanded to 7250sqm. The airport is the Mexico's third largest airport, processing almost 15 million passengers in 2019. The new development will increase capacity to 30 million passengers p/a, 60% increase in operations. Pre-pandemic passenger growth was double-digit. [more - original PR]